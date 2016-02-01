SAO PAULO Feb 1 An overwhelming majority of
Brazilians want an investigation into a sprawling kickback
scheme at state-controlled oil producer Petrobras to continue
despite concern it is hurting the nation's ailing economy,
according to a poll released on Monday.
Fully 90 percent of Brazilians say the investigation should
continue, whatever the cost, according to the survey by polling
firm Ipsos. Forty-six percent of those asked indicated they
thought the scandal was damaging an already weak economy.
The poll also found that President Dilma Rousseff's
popularity remains in the single digits, with just 5 percent of
those asked saying she was doing a good or great job.
That makes Rousseff the most unpopular president since
Brazil's return to democracy three decades ago and represents a
sharp drop from when she was re-elected in October 2014. At that
time, 48 percent polled by Ipsos said she was doing a great or a
good job.
The poll found Brazilians are pessimistic about the nation's
path, with 92 percent of those surveyed saying the country was
"not on the right track."
That represents a massive turnabout from last October - at
that time, 60 percent of those asked by Ipsos thought Brazil was
headed in the right direction.
Brazil's economy is mired in what is set to be its worst
recession in a century, worsened by the graft scandal focused on
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is officially
known. A spreading epidemic of the mosquito-borne
Zika virus has been linked to some 3,700 birth defects in
newborns.
The Ipsos survey interviewed 1,200 people across Brazil
between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. The margin of error was 3
percentage points.
