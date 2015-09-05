BRASILIA, Sept 5 Brazil's chief prosecutor
requested the Supreme Court authorization to probe President
Dilma Rousseff's 2010 and 2014 campaign financing, newspaper O
Estado de S. Paulo reported on Saturday citing unnamed sources.
The probe would also include former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva's 2006 campaign financing.
The prosecutor' office declined to comment on the report.
According to Estado, the request by prosecutor general
Rodrigo Janot was based on the plea bargain testimony from
Ricardo Pessoa, head of UTC Engenharia.
Pessoa is one of the many executives investigated in the
corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, Brazil's largest ever.
Pessoa said Rousseff's and Lula's campaigns received
illegal donations originating from the scheme, which involved
kickbacks allegedly paid by construction companies to
politicians and former executives at Petrobras, as the oil
company is commonly known.
Rousseff and her Workers' Party have repeatedly denied any
wrongdoings.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Marguerita Choy)