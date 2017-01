BRASILIA Oct 7 Brazil's top prosecutor's office on Friday questioned the constitutionality of President Michel Temer's proposed public spending cap and recommended that Congress shelve the austerity measures.

The office said in a statement that the proposal interferes with the autonomy of other federal powers and would weaken the country's judicial system, handicapping efforts to combat corruption. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by James Dalgleish)