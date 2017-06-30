By Pedro Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Brazilian labor unions
staged peaceful nationwide demonstrations against scandal-hit
President Michel Temer on Friday, seeking to stop his unpopular
administration from pushing through Congress changes to labor
and pension laws.
Protests were smaller than in a nationwide strike two months
ago. Subway and bus services shut down in Brasilia, and small
street demonstrations blocking roads snarled drivers in traffic
in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
The strike had limited impact at oil refineries but did not
effect exploration and production, refining and logistics
activities at state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA, executives said.
Temer, whose year-long administration has an approval rating
in the single digits, has resisted repeated calls to resign
after executives of the world's biggest meatpacker, JBS SA
, accused him of taking millions in bribes. The
president was charged this week with corruption.
Unions fiercely oppose Temer's labor reform bill as it
reduces their power over workplaces by cutting mandatory dues
and allowing companies and employees to negotiate contract terms
more freely. The bill has already been approved by the lower
house of Congress and looks set to pass the Senate within a few
weeks.
Unions also criticize Temer's pension overhaul proposal as
it would make Brazilians work more years before retiring.
Economists and investors see pension reform as the only way for
Brazil to shore up its finances in the long run without
resorting to massive tax hikes.
Previous protests triggered violent clashes between
demonstrators and police earlier this year. In May, Temer
deployed the army to protect federal buildings after protesters
set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)