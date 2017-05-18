BRIEF-Cyrusone expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion
BRASILIA May 18 Brazilian Senator Ricardo Ferraço in charge of drafting a labor reform report said on Thursday he was canceling work on the proposal, an indication that President Michel Temer's agenda has ground to a halt in the new political crisis.
An aide to the senator said the agenda pushed by Temer's government has been "suspended" after allegations that he condoned the bribery of a witness in the "Car Wash" corruption investigation, which have threatened his hold on office. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)
* Performant financial corporation announces termination of student loan recovery contract
* Announced preliminary results of modified "Dutch auction" self-tender offer to purchase up to $3 billion shares of common stock