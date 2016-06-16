SAO PAULO, June 16 Brazil's tourism minister,
Henrique Eduardo Alves, resigned on Thursday, according to the
president's office, making him the third minister to leave the
month-old government of interim President Michel Temer.
Alves was one of about two dozen officials implicated in a
graft scheme at state oil company Petrobras in plea bargain
testimony by a former executive made public on Wednesday.
($1 = 3.47 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira;
Editing by Alan Crosby)