BRASILIA, April 5 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday said she did not intend to change her cabinet before an impeachment vote in the Lower House of Congress in coming weeks.

Brazilian deputies are due to vote on a committee report about whether Rousseff, the country's first female president, broke fiscal laws to secure her 2014 re-election and should be removed from office. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione)