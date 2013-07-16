* New survey confirms Brazilian president's fall from favor
* Environmental activist makes gains in 2014 election
scenario
* Hitherto popular Rousseff no longer seen winning outright
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, July 16 President Dilma Rousseff's
approval rating plummeted and her re-election chances have
dimmed in the month since massive protests of poor public
services, corruption and other complaints shook Brazil, a new
poll published on Tuesday showed.
The number of Brazilians who approve of her government's
performance fell to 31.3 percent in July from 54.2 percent in
June. The number of those who think it has done a bad job soared
to 29.5 percent from 9 percent, the survey by polling firm MDA
Pesquisa said.
The poll is the second to be released since the protests
began. A previous survey, by pollster Datafolha, also suggested
that the myriad factors that led to the demonstrations, from the
high cost of living to the poor quality of public health and
education, have quickly undermined Rousseff's once-towering
approval ratings.
According to the new poll, commissioned by private transport
sector lobby CNT, Rousseff's personal approval rating fell to
49.3 percent in July from 73.7 percent in June. Negative
evaluations have risen to 47.3 percent from 20.4 percent a month
earlier, and are now almost at break-even with the positive.
Together, the slipping poll numbers raise new questions
ahead of what previously seemed an easy re-election for
Rousseff, who is expected to run again in presidential elections
next year.
Voting intentions for Rousseff dropped to 33.4 percent from
54.2 percent before the protests. The fall suggests she would no
longer win a first round election outright and would likely have
to face a rival in a run-off.
Almost 45 percent of those polled said they would not vote
for Rousseff under any circumstances, which would complicate her
prospects in a second-round vote.
Former environment minister Marina Silva and Minas Gerais
Senator Aecio Neves appeared to be her strongest adversaries,
with 20.7 and 15.2 percent of the voting intentions
respectively. Silva's show of support was especially strong,
bouncing up from just 12.5 percent of those surveyed in the last
poll.
The daughter of illiterate Amazon rubber tappers and a
former Green party presidential candidate, Silva's candidacy is
uncertain because she is currently founding a new political
party that might not be ready to run by election deadlines.
Her popularity, though, stems from the fact that she isn't
identified with the existing political establishment. "Marina is
the politician that has capitalized most from the protests,"
said Clesio Andrade, head of the CNT.
Until recently, Rousseff had enjoyed some of the highest
approval ratings of any leader in the Western world, largely
thanks to record-low unemployment. Her popularity started to
slip in early June as rising consumer prices began to eat away
at Brazilians' purchasing power, a sure recipe for trouble in a
country with a long history of runaway inflation.
Then came the nationwide street demonstrations that sent
shockwaves through Brazil's political establishment. While the
protests have not been directed at a single leader or party,
widespread discontent with a ruling class that is seen as
self-serving and corrupt has eroded the popularity of
politicians at all levels, including Rousseff.
The CNT/MDA poll showed that 84.3 percent of Brazilians
approve of the protests that drew 1 million people onto the
streets of Brazil's main cities when the they peaked in June.
The poll said the main factor fueling the sudden outburst of
anger was discontent with corruption in Brazil, followed by bad
health services and overspending on soccer stadiums for next
year's World Cup in Brazil.
Rousseff's main response to the protests was to promise
political reform. Her plans to consult Brazilians through a
constituent assembly or plebiscite, though, met stiff opposition
in Congress, even among her ruling Workers Party.
Despite the setbacks, Rousseff remains the leader among
potential candidates. "She is still a very competitive candidate
and the leader of the pack," said Brazil analyst Joao Augusto
Castro Neves at the Eurasia consultancy in Washington.
Still, her decline in the polls has led some members in her
party to openly advocate the return of her mentor, former
president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, still Brazil's most popular
politician.
If Brazil's sluggish economy deteriorates into recession and
unemployment rises, the chances of Lula running again for
president increase - even if age and health remain a concern for
the 67-year-old cancer survivor, Castro Neves said.
The CNT/MDA poll of 2,003 people was conducted July 7-10.
The study has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.