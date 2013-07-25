* Rousseff's approval rating drops to 31 pct from 55 pct
* Third poll to signal decline in her re-election chances
* Economy could further hit her popularity in future
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 25 An opinion poll released on
Thursday cast fresh doubt on President Dilma Rousseff's
re-election chances next year, showing that her approval rating
plummeted following massive street protests that swept Brazil
last month.
The share of Brazilians who consider Rousseff's
administration "great" or "good" slumped to 31 percent from 55
percent in mid-June, putting it on par for the first time with
those who disapprove of the government, according to the survey
by polling firm Ibope.
The survey was the third major poll in recent weeks to show
Rousseff's popularity plumbing new lows, a remarkable turn of
events for a politician who just two months ago was one of the
most popular democratically elected leaders in the world.
Taken together, the polls indicate that the unexpected
outpouring of discontent that shook Brazil in June has
dramatically changed the country's political landscape. For
Rousseff, that appears to mean a much tougher run for
re-election in 2014 as voters clamor for change.
The protests were sparked by outrage at an increase in bus
and subway fares in some cities, but quickly transformed into a
nationwide movement against poor public services, rising
inflation, political corruption and a host of other complaints.
If those grievances were not enough, signs that Brazil's
red-hot job market is starting to cool could mean yet another
headache for Rousseff, whose administration is struggling to
rekindle the economy and curb inflation at the same time.
The poll, commissioned by Brazil's National Confederation of
Industries (CNI), showed that Brazilians are growing
increasingly worried about the state of the economy, which has
been stuck in a rut for nearly three years.
According to the poll, Brazilians believe fighting inflation
should be one of the top priorities of the government.
Improvements in healthcare and crime fighting are also
considered top priorities.
"The recovery (of Rousseff's approval ratings) will depend a
lot on how the economy evolves, on whether inflation continues
to erode Brazilians' purchasing power" said Renato da Fonseca, a
CNI official.
Rousseff, herself an economist, has pointed to record-low
unemployment as one of the main successes of her administration
after more than two years in office.
Although unemployment in Brazil remains low at 6 percent,
government officials worry that a sluggish economy and rising
interest rates could trigger more firings in coming months.
Rousseff has struggled to jump-start an economy that boomed
in the previous decade under her predecessor and political
mentor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The Ibope poll also showed that, for the first time, most
Brazilians consider her government worse than Lula's.
One of her possible rivals in next year's presidential
election, Pernambuco state governor Eduardo Campos, enjoys the
highest approval rating among 11 governors, the poll showed.
The Ibope poll, which was conducted between July 9 and 12,
interviewed 7,686 people and has a margin of error of plus or
minus 2 percentage points.