* Brazilians still optimistic about the country's future
* 62 pct say Rousseff's government is "excellent" or "good"
* Government unscathed by high-profile corruption trial
By Anna Irrera
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 President Dilma Rousseff
continues to enjoy high approval ratings as Brazilians remain
mostly unaffected by the country's recent economic slowdown,
according to a poll released on Tuesday.
Rousseff's center-left government was described as
"excellent" or "good" by 62 percent of those surveyed in a poll
by Datafolha, a research institute associated with the Folha de
S. Paulo, one of the country's biggest newspapers. The rating
declined only two points from a Datafolha poll in April and the
drop remains within the poll's margin of error.
The high ratings for Rousseff come despite the fact that
Brazil's economy, which had grown by as much as 7.5 percent as
recently as 2010, slowed to a near halt for the past year. A
weekly Central Bank survey released on Monday predicted Latin
America's largest economy will grow by less than 1.81 percent
this year.
But voters' wallets, analysts say, remain unaffected, in
part because of tax breaks, lower interest rates and other
government measures to spur consumer demand.
"The approval remains high because the population still
hasn't perceived the effects of the economic crisis," said Mauro
Francisco Paulino, Datafolha's director. In particular, he
added, the slowdown has yet to erode the purchasing power of
low-income Brazilians, the largest part of the electorate and
the main base of support for Rousseff's Workers' Party.
Recent surveys by other pollsters gauged similar support,
also linked to consumer confidence. The results are comparable
to those enjoyed by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,
Rousseff's mentor and predecessor, whose two terms in office
were marked by sustained economic growth.
UNTARNISHED BY TRIAL
The Datafolha poll suggests that Rousseff, who took office
in January 2011, remains untarnished by a high-profile
corruption trial involving dozens of former colleagues, aides
and associates from the Lula administration. The case, now
before Brazil's Supreme Court, brought da Silva's administration
to its knees.
According to the poll, just as many people supported
Rousseff regardless of whether they are following or are even
aware of the scandal, known as the "mensalão," Portuguese slang
describing alleged monthly payments to legislators in exchange
for Congressional support.
Only seven percent of those polled described Rousseff's
government as "awful" or "bad," with most of the disapproval
coming from voters with college educations or higher. The
government's approval ratings were also lower around big cities.
Thirty percent of those surveyed described the Rousseff
government as "OK."