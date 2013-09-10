By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Sept 10 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's approval ratings are recovering from a wave of
popular discontent and she has broadened her lead over other
possible contenders in next year's election, a poll published on
Tuesday showed.
However, her negative numbers remain high enough to force a
run-off vote, which could still complicate a re-election bid.
Rousseff's approval rating, which was in the 70's before the
massive street protests that shook Brazil in June, recovered to
58 percent at the start of this month, from 49.3 percent in
July, according to the poll commissioned by private transport
sector lobby CNT and conducted by MDA Pesquisa.
Approval of her government's performance has risen to 38.1
percent from 31.3 percent in July, the survey showed.
In an outburst of anger against politicians of all stripes,
hundreds of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in June
to protest against corruption, mismanagement of government
money, the high cost of living and poor public services.
Rousseff has scrambled to improve public transportation,
health and education services, while pushing for reforms to make
the country's political establishment more accountable.
The latest poll showed that two in every three Brazilians
believe her government has acted to meet the demonstrators'
demands.
Rousseff's controversial program to improve medical
attention in remote and poor parts of Brazil by bringing in
foreign doctors, mainly from Cuba, was backed by 73.9 percent of
those polled.
On the downside, 75.9 percent of Brazilians think inflation
has not been brought under control, the poll showed, a
perception that undercuts the government's credibility as it
strives to revive a slow economy.
Rousseff's recovery in the polls will strengthen her ability
to keep spending pressures from legislators in check and may
give the central bank more room to raise interest rates "without
feeling political heat," said the Eurasia consultancy in
Washington.
"But it also reinforces complacency. We no longer think a
change in the economic team to shore up credibility is likely,"
Eurasia said in a note to clients.
2014 ELECTIONS
The latest poll confirmed a trend by other recent surveys
that point to a recovery in Rousseff's popularity as she heads
toward a widely expected re-election bid in October 2014.
Her negatives have come down, with 41.6 percent of those
polled saying they would never vote for her, down from 44.7
percent in July. For MDA pollster Marcelo Costa Souza, that is
still not enough to avoid a run-off with an uncertain outcome.
Rousseff's main potential rival, environmentalist Marina
Silva, continues to gather steam. Voting intentions for Rousseff
increased to 36.4 percent from 33.4 percent in July, compared to
22 percent for Silva, who edged up from 20.7 percent in July.
Support for the likely candidate of the main opposition
party PSDB, Aecio Neves, remained unchanged at 15.2 percent,
while that for Eduardo Campos, the governor of Pernambuco state,
slipped to 5.2 percent from 7.4 percent in July.
Silva, a former environment minister, is not identified with
Brazil's traditional political establishment and the recent
protests have boosted her standing. Silva came third in the 2010
election, winning 20 million votes as a candidate for the Green
Party. She has since founded a new party, but it is not certain
that she can register it in time for the 2014 election.
The poll of 2,002 people was conducted between Aug. 31 and
Sept. 4, and has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.