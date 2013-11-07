By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Nov 7 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff is coasting into an election year as clear favorite,
but she must do more to curb violence and corruption to maintain
her popularity, a poll showed on Thursday.
Rousseff has been recovering from the pounding her approval
ratings took after the massive protests in June against
corruption, poor public services and the high cost of living,
according to the poll commissioned by the private transport
sector lobby CNT and conducted by pollsters MDA.
The survey showed Rousseff defeating her most likely
challengers in the October election without a runoff.
Environmentalist Marina Silva, who was not able to register her
party in time, would come closest to forcing a second-round
vote.
Rousseff's strategy of more public appearances around the
country is paying off, along with her plan to bring in foreign
doctors to fill gaps in the national health system, CNT
president Clésio Andrade said.
Increased public perception that inflation is under control
also helped Rousseff edge up her personal approval rating to
58.8 percent in November from 58.0 percent in September, while
her government's rating rose to 39.0 percent from 38.1 percent.
Rousseff will have to keep a close watch on prices, though.
Data released on Thursday showed inflation slowing for a fourth
consecutive month in October, but with the prospect of picking
up speed due to higher food prices.
The CNT poll confirmed results of other recent public
opinion surveys showing Rousseff has overcome the dramatic drop
in support she suffered after the outburst of social discontent
that saw hundreds of thousands of Brazilians take to the streets
to vent frustration with their politicians.
Rousseff, a pragmatic leftist who is expected to seek a
second term next year, has been rushing around opening public
works projects to upgrade Brazil's dilapidated infrastructure
and improve urban transport, a major source of social anger.
CUBAN HELP
She has also launched a program that will deploy thousands
of foreign doctors, mostly from communist-led Cuba, to practice
in poor neighborhoods and remote parts of Latin America's
largest nation that have no resident physicians.
A growing majority of Brazilians support the program that
was initially opposed by local doctors, according to the poll -
84.3 percent in November, up from 50 percent when the so-called
"More Doctors" plan was launched in July.
If the elections were held today, Rousseff of the Workers'
Party would win 43.5 percent of the votes against 19.3 percent
for her closest likely candidate, Aecio Neves of the main
opposition party PSDB, and 9.5 percent for Eduardo Campos, the
little known but popular governor of northern Pernambuco state.
If Rousseff ran against her biggest potential threat, former
environment minister Silva, her advantage would drop to 40.6
percent versus 22.6 percent. Silva, who won 20 million votes in
a presidential bid in 2010, last month joined Campos' PSB party
to keep alive a possible run after electoral authorities barred
her from registering her party.
Brazilian polls are not considered of much use until TV
campaigning begins three months before the elections and voters
really start to pay attention.
A large majority of those polled defended the right of
Brazilians to protest in the streets, but 93.4 percent said they
opposed groups of masked agitators that have hijacked recent
demonstrations and clashed with police.
The poll showed nine out of 10 Brazilian are "very worried"
with violence in a country that has alarming crime and murder
rates. "The government must take tougher action to curb this
violence," Andrade said.
The poll of 2,005 people was conducted between Oct. 31 and
Nov. 4 and has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.
