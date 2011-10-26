SAO PAULO Oct 26 Brazil's Sports Minister, Orlando Silva, resigned on Wednesday over a corruption scandal, according to GloboNews television station.

Silva, who was accused of taking kickbacks on public sports projects, is the sixth minister to leave President Dilma Rousseff's cabinet during her first year in office and the fifth to step down over ethics allegations.

Senior government sources had told Reuters that Silva would tender his resignation on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E79P15O]

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, Writing by Todd Benson, Editing by Sandra Maler)