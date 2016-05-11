BRASILIA May 11 The Brazilian Senate began a crucial session on Wednesday that will decide whether President Dilma Rousseff should be put on trial for breaking budget laws.

The vote is not expected to be concluded until late on Wednesday. If the chamber votes against Rousseff, as expected, the leftist leader will be suspended on Thursday and Vice President Michel Temer will become acting president during her trial. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)