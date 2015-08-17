SAO PAULO Aug 17 The Brazilian government's
attempts to reduce the country's rapidly expanding debt by
raising taxes and to stem a decline in the currency by using
futures contracts are "stupid" and will only do the opposite,
opposition Senator José Serra told Valor Econômico newspaper in
an interview published on Monday.
Serra, the runner-up in the 2002 and 2010 presidential
elections, said the deficit-reduction targets and an active
monetary policy had caused a slump in economic activity across
the board, Valor said. A "power vacuum" in the presidency is
creating market turmoil, he added.
His remarks come as opposition to President Dilma Rousseff's
austerity program mounts, partly because she promised in her
2014 re-election campaign not to implement any budget cuts or
interest-rate increases. Her austerity efforts, meant to keep
Brazil's sovereign investment-grade credit rating, have turned
off even some supporters and are meeting resistance from
lawmakers.
Asked whether he may run again for president, Serra said an
eventual nomination "is not part of my daily thoughts at this
point."
Serra, from the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, or PSDB,
joined hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in São Paulo and
other major Brazilian cities on Sunday to call for Rousseff's
resignation.
He told Valor he thought Rousseff had no intention to step
down although "an appalling majority in the country would like
her to resign."
One serious problem is the inability of Rousseff's
administration to garner congressional support, Serra told
Valor. Efforts to shore up the economy, like an agenda to boost
investments and make the business climate less onerous for
entrepreneurs, will have "impact zero or a bit greater than
zero," he added.
Serra told Valor that the administration needed
congressional approval for only 32 billion reais ($9.1 billion)
of the 135 billion reais in additional revenue it wants to plug
the deficit. He said the government program to rebalance the
budget had "failed to deactivate the long-term fiscal bomb," the
paper added.
Efforts to contact Serra's press office to verify his
comments were unsuccessful. Rousseff's office did not have an
immediate comment.
($1 = 3.4858 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)