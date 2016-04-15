US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower; Trump comments dampen sentiment late
* Industrials, materials, financials down, defensive sectors up
BRASILIA, April 15 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff canceled an address to the nation on Friday night in which she was to defend her government in the face of imminent impeachment, a presidential aide told Reuters.
The lower house of Congress will vote on Sunday on whether Rousseff should be impeached by the Senate for breaking budget laws, a vote that the leftist leader is widely expected to lose. An opposition party sought a Supreme Court injunction to block her speech, arguing that she was using the resources of the Brazilian state to defend herself.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Industrials, materials, financials down, defensive sectors up
* Gold up, U.S. Treasury yields, dollar fall on Trump comments