FOREX-Dollar edges up, Mexican peso tumbles on Trump's tax proposal
* Dollar gains vs yen as BOJ increases medium-term JGB purchases
BRASILIA Dec 13 Brazil's Senate voted 53-16 on Tuesday to pass the main text of a 20-year federal spending cap that is the centerpiece of President Michel Temer's plan to restore fiscal discipline and bring a widening budget deficit under control.
The constitutional amendment will be enacted on Thursday and provides for a presidential revision after 10 years. The unpopular measure was opposed by leftist parties who said it would undermine education and health services. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dollar gains vs yen as BOJ increases medium-term JGB purchases
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at tax event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-MARKE