BRASILIA Oct 26 Brazil's Sports Minister Orlando Silva is expected to resign on Wednesday over a corruption scandal in which he is accused of taking kickbacks on public contracts, two government sources told Reuters.

Silva would be the sixth minister to resign this year and the fifth to step down over ethics breaches that have become a major headache for President Dilma Rousseff in her first year in office.

His departure would also raise concern over Brazil's lagging preparations for the 2014 World Cup, which is already being plagued by cost overruns and delays on crucial infrastructure.

One of the sources, from the president's office, said that Silva's position had become untenable after the Supreme Court's decision this week to open an investigation into allegations of widespread corruption at the sports ministry.

Silva is accused of arranging up to 40 million reais ($23 million) in kickbacks from government contracts to benefit himself and the Communist Party of Brazil, which is part of Rousseff's government. [ID:nN1E79G1JA] (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; writing by Stuart Grudgings)