* Orlando Silva is sixth minister to quit this year
* Revives concern over unruly governing coalition
* Departure could also affect World Cup preparations
(Recasts with resignation confirmed, Silva quote)
By Jeferson Ribeiro
BRASILIA, Oct 26 Brazil's sports minister
resigned on Wednesday over a corruption scandal, reviving
concern about President Dilma Rousseff's unstable coalition and
the country's lagging preparations for the 2014 soccer World
Cup.
Orlando Silva is the sixth minister to step down this year
and the fifth to be forced out over ethics breaches that have
become a major headache for Rousseff in her first year in
office, though the resignations have bolstered her reputation
as a no-nonsense manager who is tough on corruption.
The scandals have strained relations within her disparate
coalition and helped put the brakes on a legislative agenda
that includes vital bills to spur growth in key sectors of
Latin America's largest economy, such as mining and oil.
Silva had strenuously denied a stream of allegations
against him in the media, including that he arranged up to 40
million reais ($23 million) in kickbacks from government
contracts to benefit himself and the Communist Party of Brazil,
which is part of Rousseff's government. [ID:nN1E79G1JA]
"I decided to leave the government so I can defend my
honor," Silva told reporters after meeting with Rousseff on
Wednesday evening.
Only last Friday, Rousseff said she was backing Silva to
continue in his post. But she changed her stance after the
Supreme Court decided this week to open an investigation into
allegations of corruption at the sports ministry.
The string of resignations this year have so far not harmed
Rousseff and has even boosted her standing as she taps into
growing middle class anger at endemic corruption in Brazil.
She bounced to a 71 percent approval rating in a September
opinion poll, apparently gaining from the perception that she
is tough on corruption. Many of the graft allegations date to
the previous administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, who appointed Silva as sports minister in 2006.
Rafael Cortez, a political analyst at the Tendencias
consultancy in Sao Paulo, said Silva's relatively swift
resignation was likely a positive for Rousseff and would add to
the impression that she was being decisive.
"But I think this has a limit," he added. "At some point it
could turn against her if these resignations continue and give
the impression she has made bad choices."
WORLD CUP RAMIFICATIONS
Rousseff is expected to allow the Communist Party to
nominate a replacement for Silva from its own ranks, even
though it has been implicated in many of the corruption
allegations in the sports ministry.
The appointment is a crucial one as the country prepares to
host the World Cup and Olympic Games two years later -- global
events that require massive investment and which Brazil hopes
will showcase its emergence as an economic power.
Preparations for the World Cup have faced criticism as the
construction of stadiums and transport infrastructure makes
slow progress and costs balloon. Silva was the government's
point man for coordinating investments and infrastructure
upgrades for the two events.
Government sources said the most likely nominee was Senator
Aldo Rebelo, a former minister of institutional relations who
has been a vocal critic of corruption in Brazilian soccer.
However, one minister said Rousseff may appoint a substitute on
an interim basis before deciding on a permanent replacement.
Rebelo's appointment could raise tensions over the World
Cup organization because he has strongly criticized the head of
Brazil's football confederation, Ricardo Teixeira, who is being
investigated by federal police over corruption allegations.
Teixeira also leads the Brazilian organizing committee for
the 2014 World Cup and is a member of world soccer body FIFA's
ruling executive committee. [ID:nN1E79A0GH]
The allegations against Silva mostly came from a
disgruntled contractor arrested in an investigation into
allegedly illegal fund-raising by the Communist Party.
Brazil's tenacious media have hounded Silva with new
allegations almost daily since accusations were first published
by weekly magazine Veja earlier this month.
Silva was accused of personally taking delivery of a bundle
of cash in the ministry's garage and of favoring members of the
Communist Party in handing out government contracts.
