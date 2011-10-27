* Brazil names Communist party lawmaker to sports ministry
* Effort to appease coalition, speed World Cup work
By Jeferson Ribeiro
BRASILIA, Oct 27 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff appointed a member of the Communist Party as the
country's new sports minister on Thursday, a day after the
previous minister quit in a corruption scandal.
Aldo Rebelo, a congressman with a nationalistic streak,
will take up the role at a crucial time as the country prepares
to host the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
He belongs to the Communist Party of Brazil, as does his
predecessor Orlando Silva, who resigned on Wednesday after
being accused of arranging up to 40 million reais ($23 million)
in government contract kickbacks to benefit himself and his
party, which is a member of Rouseff's ruling coalition.
Silva was the sixth minister to leave this year and the
fifth who did so over ethics breaches. His departure was an
embarrassment for the government as it struggles with delays
and cost overruns for the World Cup soccer tournament.
[ID:nN1E79P15O]
Rebelo, the former head of the chamber of deputies and a
key ally of Rousseff's popular predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, is respected among opposition legislators and known for
taking on tough tasks.
He will be tasked with smoothing tense relations between
the government and soccer authorities and ensuring that
infrastructure projects, such as stadiums and transport
projects, are ready in time for the global showpiece.
Rousseff has dug her heels in over some of world soccer
body FIFA's requests for the tournament, including that
half-price ticket rights for those 65 and older be overruled
.
She has also cooled relations with Ricardo Teixeira, the
head of Brazil's soccer federation and the local World Cup
organizing committee. He is facing a police investigation and
several allegations of corruption.
Rebelo led a congressional inquiry in 2000 into allegations
of corruption against the national soccer body that Teixeira
leads, though some reports say he now has warmer relations with
the Brazilian soccer boss.
The string of ministerial exits in her first year in office
has raised questions over Rousseff's abilities to pick aides,
but also cemented a reputation as a stern manager that has
lifted her popularity among the growing middle class.
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Stuart
Grudgings and Paul Simao)