* Brazil names Communist party lawmaker to sports ministry
* Effort to appease coalition, speed World Cup work
* New government rocked by string of corruption scandals
By Jeferson Ribeiro
BRASILIA, Oct 27 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff appointed a member of the scandal-tainted Communist
Party as the country's new sports minister on Thursday, a day
after the previous minister quit over corruption allegations.
Aldo Rebelo, a congressman with a nationalistic streak,
will take up the role at a crucial time as the country prepares
to host the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
He belongs to the Communist Party of Brazil, as does his
predecessor Orlando Silva, who resigned on Wednesday after
being accused of arranging up to 40 million reais ($23 million)
in government contract kickbacks to benefit himself and his
party, which is a member of Rousseff's ruling coalition.
Silva was the sixth minister to step down this year and the
fifth who did so over ethics breaches. His departure was an
embarrassment for the government as it struggles with delays
and cost overruns for the World Cup soccer tournament.
The string of resignations in Rousseff's first year in
office has raised questions about her judgment. But her
relatively swift reaction to the scandals also has bolstered
her reputation as a stern manager who does not tolerate
corruption, lifting her popularity among Brazil's expanding
middle class.
Rebelo's appointment aims to appease a sometimes unruly
governing coalition and restore international confidence by
speeding up preparations for the World Cup and Olympics.
"The government is so behind schedule with World Cup
preparations that it will be difficult for the new minister to
reverse this mistrust that has been formed abroad," said Jose
Moises, a political scientist at the University of Sao Paulo.
Rebelo, the former head of the chamber of deputies and an
ally of Rousseff's popular predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, is respected among opposition legislators and known for
taking on tough tasks.
CORRUPTION CRUSADER
Rebelo will be tasked with smoothing tense relations
between the government and soccer authorities and ensuring that
infrastructure projects, such as stadiums and transport
projects, are ready in time for the global showpiece.
Rousseff has dug her heels in over some of world soccer
body FIFA's requests for the tournament, including that
half-price ticket rights for those 65 and older be overruled.
She has also cooled relations with Ricardo Teixeira, the
head of Brazil's soccer federation and the local World Cup
organizing committee. He is facing a police investigation and
several allegations of corruption.
Rebelo led a congressional inquiry in 2000 into allegations
of corruption against the national soccer body that Teixeira
leads, though some reports say he now has warmer relations with
the Brazilian soccer boss.
Rebelo said his past as a crusader against corruption in
Brazilian soccer won't color his relations with the World Cup
organizing committee.
"I will maintain a position of cooperation and
independence," he told reporters in Brasilia on Thursday.
FIFA, like Brazil's sports ministry, has also been dogged
by a steady drum beat of allegations of wrongdoing.
In a media-packed Senate committee meeting on Wednesday,
British investigative journalist Andrew Jennings told Brazilian
lawmakers the involvement of FIFA's top brass in the sporting
event would be a stain on the soccer celebration.
"It's time the government said to FIFA, you stink, you
smell, we don't want our president to be photographed with
these crooks," Jennings told the committee, which had invited
him to offer evidence to back up accusations of fraud at FIFA.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter, in his fourth and final term
as the group's head, has promised to clean up international
soccer's much-criticized governing body.
