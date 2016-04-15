BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 A majority of Brazil's Supreme Court rejected on Friday a request by President Dilma Rousseff's attorney general to suspend Sunday's vote in the lower house on whether to impeach her, in a further blow for Rousseff who looks increasingly likely to lose the vote.
Seven of 10 sitting justices had already voted to reject the motion before the session had finished. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Nick Macfie)
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.