RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 A majority of Brazil's Supreme Court rejected on Friday a request by President Dilma Rousseff's attorney general to suspend Sunday's vote in the lower house on whether to impeach her, in a further blow for Rousseff who looks increasingly likely to lose the vote.

Seven of 10 sitting justices had already voted to reject the motion before the session had finished. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Nick Macfie)