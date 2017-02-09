BRASILIA Feb 9 Brazil's Presidential Chief of
Staff, Eliseu Padilha, said on Thursday the government could
submit a bill in April to simplify the country's tax system, as
part of broad economic reforms to kindle growth after a deep
recession.
Padilha, speaking to reporters, added he was confident the
judiciary would confirm the legality of the appointment of
Wellington Moreira Franco to a ministerial post. A federal judge
suspended on Wednesday the nomination of Moreira Franco, a close
ally to President Michel Temer, after he was reportedly named in
a massive corruption scandal.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)