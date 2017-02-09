BRASILIA Feb 9 Brazil's Presidential Chief of Staff, Eliseu Padilha, said on Thursday the government could submit a bill in April to simplify the country's tax system, as part of broad economic reforms to kindle growth after a deep recession.

Padilha, speaking to reporters, added he was confident the judiciary would confirm the legality of the appointment of Wellington Moreira Franco to a ministerial post. A federal judge suspended on Wednesday the nomination of Moreira Franco, a close ally to President Michel Temer, after he was reportedly named in a massive corruption scandal.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)