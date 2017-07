SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer said on Monday that he soon plans to start work on simplifying the country's tax code, following the government's successful passage last week of a landmark labor reform.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Temer cited job creation and a recovery in investment as signs that Latin America's largest economy is leaving recession behind. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)