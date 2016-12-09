BRASILIA Dec 9 President Michel Temer said on Friday he was confident the Senate would approve on Dec. 13 the spending cap his government has proposed to help close Brazil's budget deficit.

Speaking at an event in the northeastern city of Fortaleza, Temer also said the government's proposed pension reform could be revised depending on debate in Congress. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Grant McCool)