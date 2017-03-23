BRASILIA, March 23 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday said he would call his Chinese counterpart to discuss trade restrictions imposed after a corruption probe targeting the Brazilian meat industry.

Brazil is the top supplier of beef to China, accounting for about 31 percent of its imports in the first half of last year. China urged Brazil to hand out harsh punishments to those involved in the scandal and offered no time frame for lifting a ban on imports from the South American country. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)