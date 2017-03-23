Putin says Russia's key interest rate should not be changed too sharply
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.
BRASILIA, March 23 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday said he would call his Chinese counterpart to discuss trade restrictions imposed after a corruption probe targeting the Brazilian meat industry.
Brazil is the top supplier of beef to China, accounting for about 31 percent of its imports in the first half of last year. China urged Brazil to hand out harsh punishments to those involved in the scandal and offered no time frame for lifting a ban on imports from the South American country. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.
LONDON, June 15 Russian stocks led losses on emerging markets on Thursday, hitting 15-month lows and heading for a third day of losses as risks grew of expanded U.S. sanctions and oil prices tumbled amid worries over U.S. and world economic growth.
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's economic crisis was over and that inflation, already at a historic low, would fall further to 4 percent this year.