MOVES- Citi, Stifel, Barclays, Aviva
June 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazilian President Michel Temer saw an electoral court ruling in his favor on Friday as a sign of effective institutions keeping the country's democracy working, his spokesman said in brief televised remarks following the court's decision.
Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case that threatened to unseat Temer for alleged illegal campaign funding in the 2014 election, when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Leslie Adler)
June 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Sotheby's says on June 2, 1334 york, Llc and Sotheby's entered first amendment to loan agreement and guaranty of recourse carveouts - SEC filing
* Ensync Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock