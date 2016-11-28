HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 27 at 12:44 P.M. EST/1744 GMT
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
BRASILIA Nov 28 Brazilian President Michel Temer said the government is still running a high budget deficit, although efforts to contain expenses and pass spending-reduction legislation will do their job of bringing the deficit down next year. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.
* Headline U.S. Q4 GDP falls short, details more encouraging * Uncertainty about Trump's policies stems yield decline * Fed seen leaving interest rates unchanged next week (Updates market action, adds investment strategists' quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as data showing a sharper-than-forecast deceleration in economic growth in the fourth quarter spurred buying of U.S. government debt ahead of the Federal Reserve's fir