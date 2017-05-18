BRASILIA May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer, who is facing damaging allegations of condoning corruption that threaten his survival office, will make a statement at about 4 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), a presidential aide told Reuters.

Temer's government has been rocked by allegations that he condoned the bribery of a witness in the "Car Wash" corruption investigation. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)