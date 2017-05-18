BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
BRASILIA May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday allegations that he condoned the payment of a bribe to silence a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever corruption scandal and said he would not resign.
Temer, whose one-year-old coalition government is under threat of collapsing, said he will prove his innocence in an investigation opened by the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.