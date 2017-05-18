BRASILIA May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday allegations that he condoned the payment of a bribe to silence a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever corruption scandal and said he would not resign.

Temer, whose one-year-old coalition government is under threat of collapsing, said he will prove his innocence in an investigation opened by the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)