SAO PAULO May 13 Brazil's provisional government has the support in Congress for ambitious reforms that will secure a permanent mandate, Eliseu Padilha, the chief of staff to Brazil's interim President Michel Temer said on Friday.

Padilha and Planning Minister Romero Juca said that pension and tax reforms were crucial to getting public debt under control in the midst of Brazil's worst economic crisis ever.

