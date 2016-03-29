BRASILIA, March 29 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff has canceled a trip to a nuclear security summit in
Washington because of a deepening political crisis that
threatens to unseat her, two government officials told Reuters
on Tuesday.
"Since she accepted the invitation things have changed
radically. She will stay home to deal with the ongoing crisis,"
said one of the officials, who asked not to be named because the
information was not yet public.
The country's biggest party, the Brazilian Democratic
Movement Part (PMDB), abandoned Rousseff's coalition on Tuesday,
raising the chances that she will be impeached over changes she
doctored the public accounts.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)