UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation accelerates to highest in over 7 years

(Updates with details) MEXICO CITY, April 7 Annual inflation in Mexico accelerated in March to its highest level in more than seven and a half years amid a jump in the prices of some fruit and vegetables, and following a surge in gasoline costs at the start of 2017, data showed on Friday. Consumer prices rose by 5.35 percent in the year through March, according to the national statistics agency. That inflation rate was just above the consensus forecast of 5.32 percent of ana