CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from five-month high as dollar rebounds

(Corrects session high to $1,288 from $1,2887 in paragraph 3) * Investors on edge over simmering geopolitical tensions * Trump says dollar too strong, Fed should keep rates low * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl By Devika Krishna Kumar and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, April 13 Gold prices eased from five-month highs on Thursday as the dollar rebounded from a slide triggered by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that the greenback was t