BRIEF-ObsEva SA announces pricing of initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share
BRASILIA Nov 29 Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved a drastic ceiling on federal spending in a first-round vote that hands a timely victory to President Michel Temer who is struggling to restore fiscal discipline amidst an economic recession and political crisis.
By 61-14 votes, the Senate backed a constitutional amendment that would limit federal spending, with the exception of health, education and debt payments, to the rate of inflation for 20 years, with an option for a presidential revision after 10 years. It is expected to clear a second and final vote on Dec 13. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share
* Us foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Kornit announces pricing of upsized public offering of ordinary shares