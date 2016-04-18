BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil's presidential chief of staff Jaques Wagner said the government is confident the Senate will dismiss the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, which was approved on Sunday night by the lower house of Congress.

Sunday's vote for impeachment was a setback for Brazilian democracy and was "orchestrated" by her opponents who never accepted he re-election victory in 2014, Wagner said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)