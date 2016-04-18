UPDATE 1-Norway's giant wealth fund demands company tax transparency
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil's presidential chief of staff Jaques Wagner said the government is confident the Senate will dismiss the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, which was approved on Sunday night by the lower house of Congress.
Sunday's vote for impeachment was a setback for Brazilian democracy and was "orchestrated" by her opponents who never accepted he re-election victory in 2014, Wagner said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)
TOKYO, April 7 Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday after the United States launched cruise missiles against an airbase in Syria, sparking buying of low-risk assets such as bonds.
VALLETTA, April 7 Greece and its lenders have achieved results in talks on reforms necessary to unlock new loans but there will be no final deal on Friday, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.