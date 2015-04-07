(Adds quotes from port authority, soy industry association)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's soy exports will
likely slow because a six-day fire at a nearby fuel-storage
facility has restricted access to Brazil's largest port, Santos,
a port official and the soy industry association Abiove said on
Tuesday.
Authorities have agreed to restrict truck access to some
terminals at the port at least through Wednesday while flames
are extinguished.
Brazil, the world's No. 2 soybean producer, is finishing
harvesting a record crop and Santos is responsible for moving
one third of the country's exports of the commodity.
Trucks heading to the port through the city of Santos on the
Anchieta Highway were prevented from entering at midnight (0400
GMT) on Monday. Trucks could still proceed to Guaruja, a city on
the opposite side of the ship channel.
"(Grain) stocks at the port are no longer supporting
shipments on the (Santos) margin," Daniel Amaral, economist at
Brazilian vegetable oil association Abiove, told Reuters. Abiove
represents the country's largest soy traders.
Authorities plan to keep the entrance closed to most trucks
until Friday, although they are revising that decision every 12
hours.
Amaral said Abiove members are concerned they will have to
pay fines for delayed shipments. If trucks are restricted until
Friday, shipments would only return to normal on Sunday, he
said.
Port authority planning director Luis Montenegro said that
though there will be some impact on grains exports, ships will
only be delayed by a day or two, which he said is a period often
covered by delivery contracts.
Some 45 percent of the grain shipments to the restricted
area usually come by truck, while 55 percent arrive by train, he
said.
By Tuesday morning two of six fuel tanks at the storage
facility were on fire, the facility's operator, Ultracargo, a
unit of Brazilian chemical and fuel-distribution company Grupo
Ultra, said in a statement.
Six tanks with a combined capacity of 34,000 cubic meters
(214,000 barrels) of ethanol and gasoline were damaged after the
fire first broke out on Thursday, Ultracargo said.
Shipping agents Williams reported that the state-run oil
company Petrobras has informed companies that its supply barges
are now authorized by the Harbor Master to resume bunker fuel
deliveries, which are due to restart overnight.
The harbor master had banned ships from restocking
bunker-fuel supplies after the fire broke out last week.
The Santos side of the port is also home to sugar terminals
operated by Copersucar and Cosan SA's Rumo Logistica.
Officials at both companies said sugar was still arriving at the
terminals by train, minimizing the impact on exports.
