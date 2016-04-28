(Recasts with port entrance open)

SAO PAULO, April 28 The entrance to Brazil's largest port of Santos reopened on Thursday, after rough seas prevented ships from entering or leaving for more than 30 hours during peak soy export season.

Around 20 ships were delayed entering or leaving the channel, port authority Codesp said.

Santos is the world's largest sugar exporting port and Brazil's top exporter of soybeans. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)