UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Updates with end of protest)
SAO PAULO Jan 6 Fishermen ended a protest on Tuesday which delayed ship movement at the container shipping port of Itajai in southern Brazil, the local port authority said.
Fishermen started protesting government measures to stop fishing hundreds of endangered species on Monday, saying many of the species have commercially viable populations. They ended the protests and cleared the port's entryway on Tuesday afternoon after the government agreed to hear their proposals.
Itajai does not ship bulk grains but it is an important commercial center for frozen meat. Brazil is the world's No. 1 beef exporter.
In addition to three stalled container ships, one passenger cruise ship and a boat that services state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, platforms were also held up, a port authority representative said. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Chang and Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.