(Adds details on areas to be auctioned)

SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazil canceled an auction to lease a port terminal area in the northern state of Para due to a lack of interest but it will auction three other terminals on Wednesday at Santos, Latin America's largest port, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Faced with its worst recession in 25 years, Brazil is counting on private investment to upgrade its strained port infrastructure as exports of soybeans, sugar, coffee and beef soar on the back of the country's weakening currency.

Terminal auctions can provide much needed funds for President Dilma Rousseff's cash-strapped government. The three areas in Santos, in the southeast, will be offered at an auction in Sao Paulo starting at 9 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Wednesday.

Two of the three terminals to be leased will move paper or cellulose from Santos and the third will export grains in the Ponta da Praia area of the port, the federal government said in a statement.

The company that wins the concession to operate the grains terminal will be required to move 3.9 million tonnes per year by the third year of the contract, and 4.1 million tonnes by the fifth year. The operator will also need to upgrade infrastructure at the terminal, including shiploaders.

Brazil is the world's largest soybean exporter and No. 2 corn exporter.

Port auctions, permitted under a 2012 law, were delayed for years because of objections from a federal auditor. The government had previously expected to auction dozens of terminal areas in 2014 before it faced legal hurdles.

The government's statement on Tuesday said 29 areas in Para state and Santos should be auctioned by the end of 2016 and are expected to attract 4.7 billion reais ($1.2 billion) in investment.

($1 = 3.8 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown)