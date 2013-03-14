* Negotiations with government to continue

* Six-hour strike on Feb. 22 halted shipments

SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian dock workers have postponed a 24-hour nationwide strike planned for March 19 to allow more time to negotiate with the government, an umbrella unit that represents them said on Thursday.

The workers, who fear a proposed overhaul of Brazil's 1993 port regulations will lead to a loss of jobs and benefits, have agreed to continue talks but have not ruled out future strikes.

"We are going to keep the workers mobilized and evaluate a strike for March 26," Paulo Pereira da Silva, president of the umbrella union Forca Sindical, said in a statement on the union's Web site. He said a meeting with the port secretary would take place the morning of March 19.

The workers gave a taste of the damage they could inflict on Feb. 22, when a six-hour nationwide strike sent ship lineups soaring in the midst of a record soybean harvest. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)