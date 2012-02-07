* Dockers to decide by 2300 GMT on 24-hour stoppage

* Dispute over collective labor deals, pension fund

* One-day strike in Nov. caused little disruption

BRASILIA, Feb 7 Brazilian dockers are considering a 24-hour work stoppage on Wednesday that would halt movement at the country's largest port, Santos, and five other key docks, in a dispute over working conditions and a financially-troubled pension fund.

The one-day stoppage would be the second since last November as dock workers' unions and the government clash more frequently about conditions at the part-public ports under the control of the government authorities.

"There will be an assembly meeting this evening to decide whether to hold the strike," said Everandy Cirino dos Santos, president of the Sindaport dockers' union in Santos, a key port for coffee, sugar, soy, meat, orange juice and finished goods.

The decision on whether to proceed with the stoppage is expected to be taken by 2100 Brasilia time (2300 GMT). November's one-day stoppage did not cause major disruption to trade flows but delays cause shippers' costs to rise quickly.

The dispute centers around annually-revised collective contracts that are usually signed and sealed by August or Sepember each year, but the government has rejected some of the dockers' proposals and no new deal was reached last year.

The dockers also blame the government for the near collapse of Portus, a supplementary pension fund in which the government matches employee contributions. It says the government owes the fund 4 billion reais (US$2.33 billion) in overdue payments.

