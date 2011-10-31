* Emerging nations can open economies further - report
* Greek debt decision a defense of euro zone economies
* Group of 20 nations meeting in Cannes this week
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 No nation will be forced to
exit the euro zone, but emerging markets can help the monetary
union and the global crisis through several means, the
Portuguese prime minister said in Brazilian newspaper interview
published on Monday.
"It's absolutely out of the question" that any nation be
booted from the European Union, Pedro Passos Coelho told
newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.
"The euro is going through a bad patch, but it will surpass
this. The world needs to understand that the decision taken now
(on Greece's debt) was in defense of the euro and the euro zone
economies," he added.
European governments last week announced an agreement under
which private banks and insurers would accept 50 percent losses
on the face value of their Greek debt holdings in the latest
bid to reduce Athens' massive debt load to sustainable levels.
Coelho said that emerging markets could help, as well, in
several ways.
"In the first place, they can open their economies
further," he said. "On the other hand, it's necessary to spend
more with economies that are having more trouble."
Countries such as Brazil can help through the International
Monetary Fund or the European Financial Stability Facility, he
said.
"This will certainly be brought up by the G20 at Cannes,"
Coelho added.
The Group of 20 major economies will meet in Cannes,
France, on Nov. 3-4.
Brazilian officials earlier this year floated a plan to buy
European debt along with members of the BRICS group of nations,
which includes Russia, India, China and South Africa, but
backed away after tepid response from the group.
Analysts said that move was unlikely to begin with, given
that Brazil would not be able to put up enough money to have a
serious effect on the crisis, and could be legally restricted
from using reserves to buy debt that faces a high or moderate
risk of default.
( Reporting by Luciana Lopez. editing by W Simon )