SAO PAULO, Oct 31 No nation will be forced to exit the euro zone, but emerging markets can help the monetary union and the global crisis through several means, the Portuguese prime minister said in Brazilian newspaper interview published on Monday.

"It's absolutely out of the question" that any nation be booted from the European Union, Pedro Passos Coelho told newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

"The euro is going through a bad patch, but it will surpass this. The world needs to understand that the decision taken now (on Greece's debt) was in defense of the euro and the euro zone economies," he added.

European governments last week announced an agreement under which private banks and insurers would accept 50 percent losses on the face value of their Greek debt holdings in the latest bid to reduce Athens' massive debt load to sustainable levels.

Coelho said that emerging markets could help, as well, in several ways.

"In the first place, they can open their economies further," he said. "On the other hand, it's necessary to spend more with economies that are having more trouble."

Countries such as Brazil can help through the International Monetary Fund or the European Financial Stability Facility, he said.

"This will certainly be brought up by the G20 at Cannes," Coelho added.

The Group of 20 major economies will meet in Cannes, France, on Nov. 3-4.

Brazilian officials earlier this year floated a plan to buy European debt along with members of the BRICS group of nations, which includes Russia, India, China and South Africa, but backed away after tepid response from the group.

Analysts said that move was unlikely to begin with, given that Brazil would not be able to put up enough money to have a serious effect on the crisis, and could be legally restricted from using reserves to buy debt that faces a high or moderate risk of default. ( Reporting by Luciana Lopez. editing by W Simon )