* Lack of agreement on rules could hamper investments
* Portugal Telecom's Bava says broadband plan "first step"
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Brazil's government and
telecommunication companies must work together on the
industry's regulatory framework or risk losing investments, a
senior industry executive said on Tuesday.
Regulatory agreement, on one hand, could assure that
companies increase capital spending in Brazil, Latin America's
largest telecom market, and on the other hand, create
incentives for innovation, said Zeinal Bava, chief executive
officer of Portugal Telecom PTC.LS.
"There must be a way to compromise on some regulatory
aspects, we can't afford to penalize those companies that
invest more," Bava, whose company is the largest single
shareholder of Grupo Oi TMAR5.SATNLP4.SA, said at an
industry seminar in Sao Paulo.
Bava's remarks highlight concern among industry players
that the government could leave them out of a plan to extend
Internet broadband coverage nationwide. Brazil, the most
populous Latin American country with more than 190 million
people, supports one of the telecom industry's most lucrative
regions in the hemisphere.
Bava mentioned that the broadband plan could be a "starting
point" in which the government and companies could cooperate
closely. Portugal Telecom owns about 26 percent of Oi's
capital.
Telecommunications has been one of the most dynamic
industries in fast-growing Brazil's economy over the past year,
as a result of a resilient job market and increasing family
income. The bigger groups are gradually buying out smaller
rivals to integrate fixed-line and mobile divisions and offer
more products such as pay-TV and broadband Internet to
customers.
Oi, Brazil's biggest phone group, is the product of a
government-sponsored merger of two rival phone companies early
last year that created a Brazilian telecommunications company
able to compete with foreign rivals, including Telefonica and
Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX).
Shares of Tele Norte Leste Participacoes TNLP4.SA, one of
the holding companies that form Oi, slid 0.8 percent on Tuesday
to 19.19 reais in Sao Paulo trading. Portugal Telecom rose 0.3
percent to 5.55 euros in Lisbon trading.
(Reporting by Sergio Spagnoulo; Additional reporting by Brad
Haynes in Sao Paulo; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Maureen Bavdek)