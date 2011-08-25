* Hopes to buy potash development rights from Petrobras

* Firm made "world class" potash find in Amazon

By Denise Luna

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 25 Mining company Potassio do Brasil is seeking to renew negotiations with Brazil's government over rights to a potash reserve in the Amazon currently held by state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA).

Potassio do Brasil, a potash exploration company partly owned by Canadian merchant bank Forbes and Manhattan, last week announced what it called a "world class" potash discovery in the Amazon, near the Petrobras site it hopes to acquire.

Helio Diniz, Executive of Director of Potassio do Brasil, said in an interview that the company sought in 2008 to buy rights to the area known as Fazendinha from Petrobras, but the government halted the process on concerns the bids were too low.

"We would be two years away from starting production if the process hadn't been interrupted," said Diniz. He said the company bid 151 million reais, today equivalent to $94 million.

Since then "things have calmed down, it's a good time to start discussing this again," he said.

Diniz said Potassio do Brasil is preparing an initial public offering to sell stock in the company by the end of 2012. Its Amazon discovery announced this week will require up to $4 billion in investments and could eventually produce 4 million tonnes of potash-rich sylvinite ore.

Petrobras, which owns a number of mining concessions, is interested in making fertilizer from urea and ammonium nitrate. These are produced by processing oil and natural gas rather than by mining.

It recently said it will lease a potash mine in the northeastern state of Sergipe to Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA).

Brazil is eager to boost production of fertilizers to meet demand from its rapidly expanding center-west agricultural region, a major grains producing area seen as the future Bread Basket to the world.

The country currently depends on imports to meet demand for nitrogen, phosphate and potassium, the three principal chemicals used as fertilizers.

Industry officials in July said the country will slash imports of nitrogen and phosphate in the next five years but will still depend on foreign miners for potassium.

Brazil plans in the coming weeks to unveil new regulations for the mining sector that are expected to boost royalties, create a new oversight agency, and change the existing concession system. (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Marguerita Choy)