UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Dec 13 Brazil increased its poultry and pork exports this year and is expected to report higher volumes again in 2017, the meat processors' association ABPA said on Tuesday.
Brazil is expected to close out 2016 with 4.39 million tonnes of poultry exports versus 4.3 million tonnes last year. Pork shipments should reach 720,000 tonnes this year compared to 555,000 tonnes in 2015, ABPA said. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources