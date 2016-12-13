SAO PAULO Dec 13 Brazil increased its poultry and pork exports this year and is expected to report higher volumes again in 2017, the meat processors' association ABPA said on Tuesday.

Brazil is expected to close out 2016 with 4.39 million tonnes of poultry exports versus 4.3 million tonnes last year. Pork shipments should reach 720,000 tonnes this year compared to 555,000 tonnes in 2015, ABPA said. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)