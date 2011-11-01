* Special focus on poverty-stricken northeast
* Financing plan to cover next two years
* Complements current Brazil anti-poverty efforts
BRASILIA, Nov 1 Brazil will get $8 billion in
financing from the World Bank to push its campaign to uproot
extreme hardship deeper into some of the country's poorest
areas, the bank said on Tuesday.
As part of the World Bank's "Country Partnership Strategy"
for Brazil, the funding will go toward improving services such
as health, education and environmental protection, as well as
promoting economic development in the northeast -- Brazil's
poorest region.
The eradication of extreme poverty, defined as income below
70 reais ($40) a month, has become a hallmark of President
Dilma Rousseff's domestic agenda.
Brazil's federal, state and municipal governments will
receive up to $5.8 billion in new financing from the
International Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the
form of subsidized loans.
An additional $2 billion in loans will come from the
private sector in 2012-13 via the International Finance
Corporation.
During the eight years in office of Rousseff's predecessor,
former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil surpassed
all of its emerging market peers in improving the lives of the
poor, lifting 40 million people into the middle class.
In June, Rousseff took these efforts up a notch with her
"Brazil Without Misery" program that plans to lift more than 16
million people from conditions of "misery" through expanded
financial aid, improved education, better access to water and
energy, and job training. [ID:nN02251144]
