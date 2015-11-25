BRIEF-Brookfield Investments Corp announces acquisition of additional common shares of Norbord Inc
* Brookfield Investments Corporation announces acquisition of additional common shares of Norbord Inc
SAO PAULO Nov 25 Chinese power company Three Gorges agreed to pay 13.8 billion reais ($3.66 billion) for the rights to operate two large hydropower installations in Brazil, said the country's electricity regulator Aneel on Wednesday.
($1 = 3.769 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Brookfield Investments Corporation announces acquisition of additional common shares of Norbord Inc
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.