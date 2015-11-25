* China's Three Gorges to pay $3.66 bln to run two large
plants
* Brazil's Cemig to pay $586 mln to run 18 smaller
installations
* Auction seen as important for Brazil's government accounts
By Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Brazil sold operation rights
for all the existing hydropower plants it offered to power
companies and investors in an auction on Wednesday for 17
billion reais ($4.51 billion), taking an important step to
reorganize the power sector and to boost its accounts before the
year ends.
The Brazilian government promoted the auction to find new
operators for 29 hydropower installations with expired or nearly
expired licenses, aiming also to raise crucial
revenue for its depleted coffers amid a harsh fiscal adjustment.
From the total 17 billion reais to be paid by the auction's
winners, 11 billion reais should enter the state coffers in
December, said Jose Jurhosa, a director with the sector
regulator Aneel.
Power sector experts said before the auction that the round
would hold attractive assets, but regulatory uncertainties could
hamper investors' interest.
Power company China Three Gorges Corp was the
star participant in the round after agreeing to pay 13.8 billion
reais to run the two largest dams on offer.
China's Three Gorges will take control of the Jupiá and Ilha
Solteira dams, currently being operated by Brazil's Cesp
, which was willing to keep the installations but
acknowledged before the auction it lacked financing for it,
reflecting the tight credit conditions in the country.
Jupiá and Ilha Solteira have a combined installed capacity
of almost 5,000 megawatts. Three Gorges would be entitled to
receive annual revenue of 2.38 billion reais during the 30-year
contract, a sum that is subject to periodic reviews.
João Meirelles, chief financial officer of local subsidiary
China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda, said the size of the two
installations was a determining factor for the company.
"It is basically the same DNA the company has in China, of
operating very large hydropower plants," he said.
Brazil's regional utility Companhia Energetica de Minas
Gerais was also a standout in the auction, after
agreeing to spend 2.21 billion reais for the operation rights
for 18 hydropower plants.
Cemig, as the company is known, said it is evaluating an
offer of a credit line from a pool of banks led by Banco do
Brasil to help it finance the deal.
The company's president, Mauro Borges, said the operation
will allow Cemig to consolidate as the largest, integrated power
company in Brazil.
Local power companies Celg and Companhia Paranaense de
Energia, as well as Italy's Enel Green Power
, also bought licenses for smaller plants.
($1 = 3.767 Brazilian reais)
