By Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO, July 17 China's State Grid
won a concession on Friday to build and operate the second power
transmission line to connect the massive Belo Monte hydropower
plant to the national Brazilian grid.
Belo Monte's second line will be Brazil's longest,
stretching 2,500 kilometers from the hydroelectric complex in
northern Para state in the Amazon jungle to southeastern Rio de
Janeiro.
The Chinese state-owned company, which had already won the
concession for the first line in 2013, bid against Spain's
Abengoa in the auction for the project estimated to
cost 7 billion reais ($2.21 billion).
According to the auction's rules, the company who offered to
collect the smallest annual amount on tariffs would win.
State Grid's bid was for a total charge of 988 million reais
per year, 19 percent below the maximum allowed.
Abengoa's bid was for 1.049 billion reais per year, a 14
percent discount.
Brazilian power sector watchdog Aneel considered the auction
successful, given Brazil's current financial situation of tight
credit.
"Few companies have the capacity to participate in an
auction such as this, due the size of the project. So, to have
three companies participating can be considered a success," said
Aneel's director José Jurhosa Jr.
Brazil's state-controlled utility Eletrobras was
also registered in the auction through its subsidiaries
Eletronorte and Furnas, but declined to present an offer.
State Grid's vice president for operations, Ramon Haddad,
said the company plans to use all available credit from Brazil's
state development bank BNDES and other financing options such as
local infrastructure notes.
BNDES said it could finance up to 50 percent of selected
phases of the project.
"We are also open to talk to other companies, looking to add
partners to this work," Haddad said.
The project should be complete at the end of 2019.
Haddad sees difficulties related to environmental licensing
since the line will cross a large rainforest area.
"The length is 2,500 kilometers, so I expect to have 2,500
problems," he said.
Environmental licensing has been a big hurdle for
infrastructure projects in Brazil, particularly in the northern
Amazon region of the country.
The Belo Monte dam on the Xingu River, despite being
considered crucial by the government to guarantee future power
supply, has met strong opposition from environmentalists
including "Avatar" director James Cameron as well as from
indigenous tribes.
Protests have contributed to frequent delays of the project,
now expected to be operational by 2019.
($1 = 3.17 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)